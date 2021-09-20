The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Sept. 6:

INCIDENT — At 6:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of East Highway 246.

Tuesday, Sept. 7:

INCIDENT —At 1:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 500 block of West College Avenue.

Wednesday, Sept. 8:

INCIDENT — At 9:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North E Street.

Thursday, Sept. 9:

INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 900 block of North N Place.

INCIDENT — At 4:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 300 block of West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 2200 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 9:22 p.m., Gabriel Vargas, 22, was arrested in the 600 block of North Ninth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, witness intimidation, burglary, false imprisonment, domestic violence, vandalism, theft and child cruelty.

Friday, Sept. 10:

INCIDENT — At 2:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of North L Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East North Avenue and North H Street.

Saturday, Sept. 11:

INCIDENT — At 4:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of North E Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 9:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 7:08 p.m., Shayna Coleman, 32, was arrested in the 300 block of North L Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.

Sunday, Sept. 12:

INCIDENT — At 6:49 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of South U Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue.

ARREST — At 4:25 a.m., Derek Young, 24, was arrested in the 40 block of Village Circle Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical and vandalism.

Monday, Sept. 13:

INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:06 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of East Cypress Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1000 block of North H Street.