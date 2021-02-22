You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Feb. 4:

INCIDENT — At 6:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a fatal traffic collision in the 1600 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of West Laurel Avenue.

Friday, Feb. 5:

INCIDENT — At 4:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East Laurel Avenue and North F Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 15600 block of West Olive Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 5:20 p.m., Michael Limon, 35, was arrested in the 600 block alley of North Fifth and Sixth streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Saturday, Feb. 6:

INCIDENT — At 2:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 300 block of South R Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 900 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 800 block of West Apricot Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of East Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of South Third Street and East Ocean Avenue.

Sunday, Feb. 7:

INCIDENT — At 10:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of North F Street.

INCIDENT —At 8:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 800 block of East Airport Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 5:20 p.m., Anthony Flippen, 36, was arrested in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of witness intimidation and battery.

Tuesday, Feb. 9:

INCIDENT — At 9:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North S Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of West Maple Avenue.

ARREST — At 9:42 p.m., Claraliz Sotelomartinez, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of Burton Mesa Boulevard and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Wednesday, Feb. 10:

INCIDENT — At 11:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1100 block of North Gardenia Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of North A Street, which resulted in an arrest.

Thursday, Feb. 11:

INCIDENT — At 5:37 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 500 block of West Chestnut Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 300 block of East Cherry Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of lewd activity in the 1100 block of Point Sal Loop.

INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North First Street.

ARREST — At 8:46 a.m., Melissa Horton, 39, was arrested in the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not-firearm, resulting in great bodily injury.

