You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 15:

ARREST — At 12:39 p.m., Chris Brainard, 34, of Lompoc was sentenced to 180 days in Santa Barbara County Jail and five years of probation after pleading no contest Aug. 6, 2020, to contacting a minor for sexual purposes.

Friday, April 16:

INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 4:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 100 block of East Central Avenue.

Saturday, April 17:

INCIDENT — At 9:06 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of North L Street.

Sunday, April 18:

INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block alley of North L and M streets that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 5:29 p.m., Abraham Lopez, 37, was arrested in the 600 block of North Larkspur Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson, first-degree burglary, illegal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

ARREST — At 7:53 p.m., Tawnya Armijo, 41, was arrested in the 100 block of Garden Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

Monday, April 19:

INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of East Locust Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 700 block of West Barton Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Tuesday, April 20:

INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South N Street and West Hickory Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Walnut Avenue and North N Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News