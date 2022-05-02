The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, April 18:
INCIDENT — At 3:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1600 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1000 block of North A Street.
ARREST — At 7:50 a.m., Israel Mercado, 31, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North H Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault and a probation violation.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and one located stolen vehicle report.
Tuesday, April 19:
INCIDENT — At 10:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 200 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT— At 6:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1200 block of Stonebrook Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1100 block of North H Street.
Wednesday, April 20:
INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets.
INCIDENT — At 7:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 900 block of West Apricot Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 500 block of North T Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 100 block of East Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of North B Street.
ARREST — At 8:01 a.m., Lonell Oliver, 57, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of North H Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.
Thursday, April 21:
INCIDENT — At 1:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 900 block of West Chestnut Avenue.
Lompoc Police received one located stolen vehicle report.
Friday, April 22:
INCIDENT — At 3:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of North H Street and East Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1200 block of East Airport Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1000 block of West Prune Avenue.
Lompoc Police received two located stolen vehicle reports.
Saturday, April 23:
INCIDENT — At 11:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of North M Street.
ARREST — At 9:07 p.m., Dexter Gallien, 35, was arrested in the 1500 block of North H Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of obstruction and battery with serious bodily injury.
Lompoc Police received one report of a located stolen vehicle.
Sunday, April 24:
INCIDENT — At 11:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of North I Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury at an unlisted location on Floradale Avenue.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.