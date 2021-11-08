The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Tuesday, Oct. 26:

INCIDENT — At 3:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Ocean Avenue and North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in an unlisted location in the city.

Wednesday, Oct. 27:

INCIDENT — At 3:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of East Nectarine Avenue.

Thursday, Oct. 28:

INCIDENT — At 8:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of North L Street.

Friday, Oct. 29:

INCIDENT — At 3:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North D Street and East Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment near the intersection of North Second Street and East Maple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of South A Street that resulted in an arrest.

Lompoc Police received three reports of fireworks.

Saturday, Oct. 30:

INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1100 block of East Olive Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Sunday, Oct. 31:

INCIDENT — At 5:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Chestnut Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:53 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of East Almond Avenue and North Orchid Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.