The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, July 12:

INCIDENT — At 3:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1200 block of West Cypress Avenue.

Tuesday, July 13:

INCIDENT — At 6:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1400 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of North O Street.

ARREST — At 3:23 p.m., Alan Skinner, 52, was arrested in the 200 block of Antares Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Wednesday, July 14:

INCIDENT — At 12:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1100 block of West College Avenue that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling the person.

INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North Fourth Street.

Thursday, July 15:

INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Walnut Avenue and North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1100 block of West Oak Avenue.

ARREST — At 11:51 a.m., Xavier Cruz, 26, was arrested at the Lompoc Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, with possible great bodily injury, child cruelty, domestic violence and witness intimidation.

Saturday, July 17:

INCIDENT — At 2:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of North Third Street.

INCIDENT — At 11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1100 block of West Barton Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of South M Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of West North Avenue and Armstrong Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of North B Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block alley of North G and H streets.

INCIDENT — At 11:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 300 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East Pine Avenue and North F Street.

ARREST — At 3:02 a.m., Richard Almanza, 26, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Sunday, July 18:

INCIDENT — At 10:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1000 block of East Airport Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a major injury in the 300 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 300 block alley of North K and L streets.

INCIDENT — At 11:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 600 block alley of North Fourth and Fifth streets.

ARREST — At 5:26 p.m., Jennifer Garbiso, 43, was arrested in the 900 block of West Fir Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.