Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 1:

INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Chestnut and North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and Highway 1.

INCIDENT — At 9:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of West Ocean Avenue.

Friday, April 2:

INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Saturday, April 3:

INCIDENT — At 4:53 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:39 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 1200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North Third Street.