The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Dec. 27:

INCIDENT — At 12:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of West Laurel Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 700 block of East Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 700 block of East Pine Avenue.

Tuesday, Dec. 28:

INCIDENT — At 8:56 a.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block alley of North I and J streets that resulted in an arrest.

Wednesday, Dec. 29:

INCIDENT — At 1:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North V Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of North K Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block of West College Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of East North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 9:48 a.m., Oscar Ramos, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Thursday, Dec. 30:

INCIDENT — At 7:08 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office dispatched an injured deer that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and was unable to stand near the intersection of Aldebaran Avenue and Vanguard Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block alley of North C and D streets.

ARREST — At 2:48 p.m., Shaleen Holloway, 50, was arrested in the 1300 block of North V Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Friday, Dec. 31:

INCIDENT — At 9:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 1100 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 200 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault in the 300 block of South C Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 300 block alley of East Prune and East Airport avenues.

ARREST — At 10:34 p.m., Oscar Mascote, 25, was arrested in the 300 block of South C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault.

Lompoc Police received four reports of fireworks.

Saturday, Jan. 1:

INCIDENT — At 1:49 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:03 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.

ARREST — At 7:24 p.m., Mary Pack, 50, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of West Chestnut Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment.

ARREST — At 7:25 p.m., Maximilliano Lamarcarubio, 36, was arrested in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and domestic violence.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Sunday, Jan. 2:

INCIDENT — At 6:56 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 500 block of East Colbert Drive.