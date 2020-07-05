Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, June 26:

INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Airport Avenue.

Lompoc Police received six reports of fireworks.

Saturday, June 27:

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of East Airport Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North T Street and West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of South U Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard in alley in the 400 blocks of North K and L streets.

Lompoc Police received 16 reports of fireworks.

Sunday, June 28:

INCIDENT — At 7:28 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue.

Lompoc Police received 14 reports of fireworks.

Monday, June 29:

Lompoc Police received 13 reports of fireworks.

Tuesday, June 30:

Lompoc Police received four reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, July 1:

INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue.

Lompoc Police received 18 reports of fireworks.

