The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Sunday, May 30:

INCIDENT — At 11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle theft and high-risk stop near the intersection of North Avenue and North H Street that resulted in an arrest. 

Tuesday, June 1:

INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1300 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1500 block of East Oak Avenue.

Wednesday, June 2:

INCIDENT — At 1:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1400 block of North B Court.

Thursday, June 3:

INCIDENT — At 10:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1000 block of North Z Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1200 block of Iris Court.

INCIDENT — At 22:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block alley of West Ocean and Walnut avenues.

Friday, June 4:

INCIDENT — At 3:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.

ARREST — At 9:59 a.m., Albert Lafountain, 52, was arrested in the 1100 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm while addicted to drugs, possessing a controlled substance, making threats, and destroying or concealing evidence. 

0
0
0
0
0