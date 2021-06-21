The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, June 4:

INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block alley of North S and T streets.

Saturday, June 5:

INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North H Street and West College Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of North K Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired or heard in the 900 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired or heard near the intersection of North O Street and West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of West Alden Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:06 p.m., Damian Alvarado, 29, was arrested in the 500 block alley of North A and First streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, vandalism, grand theft and domestic violence.

Sunday, June 6:

INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North M Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

Monday, June 7:

INCIDENT — At 1:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 600 block of North D Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North G Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of Palm Drive that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 4:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 400 block of South K Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired or heard in the 100 block alley of North L and M streets.

Tuesday, June 8:

INCIDENT — At 8 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 800 block of West Locust Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 600 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of West Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 900 block of West Fir Avenue.

Thursday, June 10:

INCIDENT — At 1:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired or heard near the intersection of North R Street and West Airport Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 100 block of South M Street that resulted in a security check of the area.

Friday, June 11:

INCIDENT — At 5:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 600 block of North First Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of West Central Avenue.

Saturday, June 12:

INCIDENT — At 8:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of East Olive Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1300 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of East Cypress Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1100 block of West Arnold Avenue.

Sunday, June 13:

INCIDENT — At 12:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired or heard in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.

Monday, June 14:

INCIDENT — At 3:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North Eighth Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 4:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 800 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

