Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, Dec. 11:

INCIDENT — At 5:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 200 block of North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.

Saturday, Dec. 12:

INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South U Street and West Olive Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1000 block of West Laurel Avenue.

ARREST — At 11:37 a.m., Christopher West, 33, was arrested in the 600 block of West Central Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer with additional force.

ARREST — At 6:54 p.m., Carlos Guzman, 32, was arrested at Lompoc City Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, obstruction and DUI.

Sunday, Dec. 13:

ARREST — At 5:32 a.m., Angel Aguirre, 44, was arrested in the 300 block of North Sixth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Monday, Dec. 14:

INCIDENT — At 12:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of East Pine Avenue.