Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Friday, Dec. 11:
INCIDENT — At 5:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 200 block of North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Saturday, Dec. 12:
INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South U Street and West Olive Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1000 block of West Laurel Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:37 a.m., Christopher West, 33, was arrested in the 600 block of West Central Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer with additional force.
ARREST — At 6:54 p.m., Carlos Guzman, 32, was arrested at Lompoc City Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, obstruction and DUI.
Sunday, Dec. 13:
ARREST — At 5:32 a.m., Angel Aguirre, 44, was arrested in the 300 block of North Sixth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Monday, Dec. 14:
INCIDENT — At 12:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of East Pine Avenue.
Wednesday, Dec. 16:
INCIDENT — At 8:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block of North I Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 400 block of North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North J Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of East Lemon Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of South C Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 900 block of East Lemon Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the intersection of North M Street and West College Avenue.
ARREST — At 7:36 a.m., Samuel Mendoza, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery on a peace officer and trespassing.
Thursday, Dec. 17:
INCIDENT — At 12:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 200 block of North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 11:08 p.m., Adrian Richey, 27, was arrested at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s station in Tampa, Florida, on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm and warrants.
