The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Aug.2:

INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Tuesday, Aug. 3:

INCIDENT — At 8 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of North Eighth Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Oak Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North C Street that resulted in an arrest.

Thursday, Aug. 5:

INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of East Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of East Cherry Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North D Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North G Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of West Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 600 block of West Cherry Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.

Friday, Aug. 6:

INCIDENT — At 8:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of East College Avenue that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by police.

Saturday, Aug. 7:

INCIDENT — At 10:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 100 block of South A Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of West College Avenue and North O Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of felony resisting arrest in the 400 block of East Airport Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1100 block of North H Street that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by police.

INCIDENT — At 11:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Sunday, Aug. 8:

INCIDENT — At 12:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South I Street and West Hickory Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 500 block of West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.