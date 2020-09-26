Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, Sept. 9:
INCIDENT — At 1:26 p.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies received a report of a fire in the 2500 block of San Miguelito Canyon Road.
Friday, Sept. 18:
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of North Q Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 1200 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets.
Saturday, Sept. 19:
INCIDENT — At 12:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North F Street.
Sunday, Sept. 20:
INCIDENT — At 6:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the area of North L Street and West Walnut Avenue.
Wednesday, Sept. 23:
INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of North G Street.
Thursday, Sept. 24:
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Airport Avenue.
