The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Dec. 13:

INCIDENT — At 5:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a petty theft from a vehicle in the 1600 block of North H Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 14:

INCIDENT — At 6:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of North A Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Chestnut Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of east East Ocean Avenue. The individual was contacted and counseled by an officer.

ARREST — At 7:57 a.m., Alvaro Hernandez, 29, was arrested in the 1500 block of West College Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking and battery with seriously bodily injury.

Wednesday, Dec. 15:

INCIDENT — At 2:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of North D Street and East Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 8:50 a.m., Shawn Murphy, 33, was arrested in the 400 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Friday, Dec. 17:

INCIDENT — At 3:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 500 block of West Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Saturday, Dec. 18:

INCIDENT — At 2:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 7:01 p.m., Anthony Moralez, 18, was arrested in the 400 block of North L Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of criminal street gang participation, illegal possession of guns and ammunition and wearing a mask in public while armed with a gun.

Sunday, Dec. 19:

INCIDENT — At 4:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 400 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:22 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1600 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.