The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, May 23:
INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault in the 600 block of South C Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a fatal vehicle collision with an arrest in the 400 block alley of North J and K streets.
Tuesday, May 24:
INCIDENT — At 3:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 100 block of South H Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a burglary with an arrest in the 700 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted residential burglary in the 800 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI with an arrest near the intersection of South A Street and East Cypress Avenue.
Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports.
Wednesday, May 25:
INCIDENT — At 2:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 500 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest near the intersection of East College Avenue and North Sixth Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI with an arrest in the 800 block of Ocean Avenue.
ARREST — At 7:17 a.m., Daniel Motley, 28, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.
Thursday, May 26:
INCIDENT — At 3:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 500 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 100 block of South V Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest/cite-release in the 900 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 8:09 a.m., Miriam Aidee Vela-Estrada, 27, was arrested in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter, fleeing the scene and manslaughter.
Lompoc Police received one located stolen vehicle report.
Friday, May 27:
ARREST — At 2:12 p.m., Johnny Steddum, 44, was arrested in the 900 block of North H Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of stalking, burglary, stalking, grand theft and a probation violation.
Lompoc Police received three reports of fireworks.
Saturday, May 28:
INCIDENT — At 1:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 500 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield with an arrest near the intersection of North First Street and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 100 block of Huntington Place.
INCIDENT — At 10:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block alley of North F and G streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI with an arrest in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
Sunday, May 29:
INCIDENT — At 12:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
INCIDETN — At 2:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1100 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1400 block of West Nectarine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 800 block of North Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI with an arrest near the intersection of East College Avenue and North A Street.
ARREST — At 12:43 p.m., Felicia Woods, 48, was arrested near the intersection of North D Street and East Ocean Avenue, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of evading a police officer, driving the wrong way, obstruction and reckless driving.