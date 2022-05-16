The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, May 2:
Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.
Tuesday, May 3:
INCIDENT — At 12:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 200 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 500 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 500 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT —At 7:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of felony assault with an arrest in the 700 block of East Pine Street.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and one located stolen vehicle report.
Wednesday, May 4:
ARREST — At 7:04 a.m., Cipriano Santos, 42, was arrested in the 700 block of East Airport Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault, threats and obstruction.
Lompoc Police received one located stolen vehicle report.
Thursday, May 5:
INCIDENT — At 2:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1000 block of North Lupine Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1400 block of North H Street.
Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.
Friday, May 6:
INCIDENT — At 4:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 600 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment in the 800 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:14 p.m. Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 700 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 300 block of North K Street.
Saturday, May 7:
INCIDENT — At 12:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 100 block of East Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI arrest in the 800 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Sunday, May 8:
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest/cite-release in the 300 block of South I Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 200 block of West Chestnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1300 block of North L Street.
ARREST — At 5:41 p.m., Julia Eppley, 23, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Date Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and battery.
Lompoc Police received three stolen vehicle reports and one located stolen vehicle report.