The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Nov. 15:

INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Lompoc Police received one call for fireworks.

Tuesday, Nov. 16:

INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North G Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:39 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of West Laurel Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 12:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block of North M Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of North N Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North M Street.

ARREST — At 9:21 a.m., Scott Moore, 33, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of North G Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of witness intimidation, domestic violence and assault.

Wednesday, Nov. 17:

INCIDENT — At 10:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North N Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North D Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1600 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 5:45 p.m., Luis Gutierrez, 31, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North D Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 5:45 p.m., Victor Ramos, 46, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North D Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of poisoning and destroying evidence.

Thursday, Nov. 18:

INCIDENT — At 7:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 900 block of Northpoint Place.

INCIDENT — At 12:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 400 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North First Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 8:32 a.m., Dewitt Clinton, 41, was arrested in the 300 block of North N Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

Friday, Nov. 19:

INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block alley of North K and L streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 400 block of South G Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 200 block of North E Street, where they were contacted and counseled by an officer.

INCIDENT — At 11:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of North I Street.

Saturday, Nov. 20:

INCIDENT — At 3:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of West Chestnut Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of West Barton Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 700 block alley of North F and G streets.

ARREST — At 2:11 a.m., Elijah Palacios, 22, was arrested in the 400 block of North G Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery on a peace officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

ARREST — At 10:46 p.m., Keyriana Morgan, 25, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of Summerwood Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

Sunday, Nov. 21:

INCIDENT — At 12:36 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block alley of North M and N streets.

INCIDENT — At 5:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of North F Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 300 block of South C Street.

Monday, Nov. 22:

INCIDENT — At 3:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of South H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:49 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of North G Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 4:52 a.m., Cignet Miller, 23, was arrested on a warrant at Vandenberg Air Force Base and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, vehicle theft, carjacking, elder abuse and violating a protective order.