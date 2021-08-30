The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, Aug. 16:
INCIDENT — At 8:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North G Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 100 block of North N Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 4:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 100 block alley of South L and M streets.
Tuesday, Aug. 17:
INCIDENT — At 12:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North T Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:37 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of felony resisting arrest in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
INCIDENT — At 12:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 100 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of elder abuse in the 200 block of North Z Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 9:54 a.m., Joshua Cullors, 36, was arrested on a warrant at the Lompoc Police Station and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; illegal possession of a firearm; and probation violations.
Wednesday, Aug. 18:
INCIDENT — At 8:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block alley of West Airport and Nectarine avenues that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:28 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of North K Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block of North T Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of South G Street.
ARREST — At 2:22 p.m., Peter Paramo, 23, was arrested in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and elder abuse.
Thursday, Aug. 19:
INCIDENT — At 7:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North O Street and West Chestnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Olive and Bailey avenues.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North O Street.
ARREST — At 10:14 a.m., Ociel Rojasgonzalez, 37, was arrested in the 400 block of East Prune Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of lewd acts with a child, witness intimidation, child cruelty and providing marijuana to a minor.
Friday, Aug. 20:
INCIDENT — At 4:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1500 block of East Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 300 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block alley of North E and F streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
Saturday, Aug. 21:
INCIDENT — At 2:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of Summerwood Lane.
INCIDENT — At 3 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 300 block of North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 500 block of West Maple Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North Daisy Street.
ARREST — At 6:56 p.m., Mariano Flores, 50, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant in the 700 block of Summerwood Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.