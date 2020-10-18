You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, Oct. 9:

INCIDENT — At 12:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of West Cypress Avenue and South North Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North Z Street.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Saturday, Oct. 10:

INCIDENT — At 11:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in an unspecified part of the city.

Sunday, Oct. 11:

INCIDENT — At 11:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of East North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1300 block of North V Street.

ARREST — At 5:25 p.m., Michael Anthony Sigala, 31, was arrested in the 200 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.

Monday, Oct. 12:

INCIDENT — At 12:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

INCIDENT — At 9:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North F Street, which resulted in an arrest.

Tuesday, Oct. 14:

INCIDENT — At 6:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of West North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North Third Street.

Crime and Courts

