The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Aug. 30:

INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1500 block of East North Avenue.

Tuesday, Aug. 31:

INCIDENT — At 2:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 800 block of West Nectarine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:39 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets.

ARREST — At 9:57 a.m., Jose Villareal, 36, was arrested in the 100 block of South L Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and child cruelty.

ARREST — At 9:58 a.m., Eduardo Juarez, 42, was arrested in the 100 block of South G Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, kidnapping, false imprisonment, child cruelty, damage ot a wireless communications device and witness intimidation.

Wednesday, Sept. 1:

INCIDENT — At 4:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 200 block of West North Avenue.

Thursday, Sept. 2:

INCIDENT — At 12:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson near the intersection of East Cypress Avenue and South A Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Friday, Sept. 3:

INCIDENT — At 1:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of West Maple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.

Saturday, Sept. 4:

INCIDENT — At 12:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block alley of North K and L streets that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 700 block alley of North E and F streets.

INCIDENT — At 11:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North Z Street.

Sunday, Sept. 5:

INCIDENT — At 2:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of North Second Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 8:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of East Walnut Avenue and North Seventh Street.

ARREST — At 1:21 a.m., Alfonso Martinez, 26, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Monday, Sept. 6:

INCIDENT — At 11:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of East Highway 246.

ARREST — At 7:12 p.m., Frank Chavez, 45, was arrested in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment.