Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Wednesday, April 7:

ARREST — At 10:33 p.m., Janine Pacheco, 29, of Lompoc was arrested in the 1900 block of South Broadway in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

Thursday, April 8:

ARREST — At 10:09 p.m., Alex Medina, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of North F Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, illegally carrying a switchblade knife and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Friday, April 9:

INCIDENT — At 8:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of East Coleman Drive.

Saturday, April 10:

INCIDENT — At 11:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of East Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1100 block of Adams Way.

Sunday, April 11:

INCIDENT — At 9:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1100 block of Adams Way that resulted in a person contacted and counseled by an officer.

Monday, April 12:

INCIDENT — At 5:53 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of North V Street.

Wednesday, April 14:

INCIDENT — At 12:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and Highway 1 that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by an officer.

INCIDENT — At 9:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 900 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of North T Street.

ARREST — At 9:27 a.m., Adrian Delacruz, 38, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, stalking and false imprisonment. 

ARREST — At 3:41 p.m., Troy Martinez, 55, was arrested in the 1100 block of Bell Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation. 

