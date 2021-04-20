Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Wednesday, April 7:
ARREST — At 10:33 p.m., Janine Pacheco, 29, of Lompoc was arrested in the 1900 block of South Broadway in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Thursday, April 8:
ARREST — At 10:09 p.m., Alex Medina, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of North F Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, illegally carrying a switchblade knife and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday, April 9:
INCIDENT — At 8:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of East Coleman Drive.
Saturday, April 10:
INCIDENT — At 11:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of East Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1100 block of Adams Way.
Sunday, April 11:
INCIDENT — At 9:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1100 block of Adams Way that resulted in a person contacted and counseled by an officer.
Monday, April 12:
INCIDENT — At 5:53 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of North V Street.
Wednesday, April 14:
INCIDENT — At 12:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and Highway 1 that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by an officer.
INCIDENT — At 9:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 900 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of North T Street.
ARREST — At 9:27 a.m., Adrian Delacruz, 38, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, stalking and false imprisonment.
ARREST — At 3:41 p.m., Troy Martinez, 55, was arrested in the 1100 block of Bell Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
Tuesday, April 6
INCIDENT — At 8:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North L Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of North O Street and West Oak Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 200 block of North H Street.
Monday, April 5
INCIDENT — At 9:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North T Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 1:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 11:51 p.m., Maurice Stevens, 42, of Lompoc was arrested at the Taco Bell located in the 100 block of Highway 246 in Buellton and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and illegally possessing a weapon, non-firearm.
Sunday, April 4
INCIDENT — At 12:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of South H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 1:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1600 block of West Alexander Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1000 block of North A Street.
ARREST — At 3:06 a.m., Ismael Torres, 32, was arrested at an unlisted location on Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of illegally carrying and possessing a loaded gun, carrying a gun on school property, illegally possessing ammunition and obliterating the serial number of a gun.
Saturday, April 3
INCIDENT — At 4:53 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:39 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 1200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 1 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of South C Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North O Street and West Nectarine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
Friday, April 2
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
Thursday, April 1
INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and Highway 1.
INCIDENT — At 9:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Wednesday, March 31
INCIDENT — At 11:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North Eighth Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East Pine Avenue and North G Street.
Tuesday, March 30
INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of East Oak Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue.
Monday, March 29
INCIDENT — At 2:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of South O Place.
INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Sunday, March 28
INCIDENT — At 4:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 900 block of West Apricot Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in a cite-release.
INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West North Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 6:41 p.m., Christopher Jaloma, 23, was arrested in the 300 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery, unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and obstruction.
ARREST — At 7:25 p.m., Robert Ravenscroft, 42, was arrested in the 200 block of North D Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and illegally possessing a controlled substance.
Saturday, March 27
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 100 block of North Seventh Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 12:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 100 block of South L Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of East Laurel Avenue and North A Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North N Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
Friday, March 26
INCIDENT — At 6:33 a.m., Lompoc Police receive a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield near the intersection of North H Street and West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of North H Street and West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North A Street and East Bush Avenue.
Thursday, March 25
INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North F Street.
ARREST — At 10:04 a.m., Arlo Cannaday, 40, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
Wednesday, March 24
INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of Summerwood Lane.
INCIDENT — At 9:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block alley of North K and L streets that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
Tuesday, March 23
INCIDENT — At 7:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an indecent exposure in the 1000 block of Aviation Drive that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.
INCIDENT — At 4:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block alley of North E and F streets.
Monday, March 22
INCIDENT — At 12:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with injury near the intersection of North H Street and East Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of North I Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 300 block of North Z Street.
ARREST — At 7:28 p.m., Raul Melgozamartinez, 61, was arrested in the 900 block of North G Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a weapon, non-firearm, and threats.
Sunday, March 21
INCIDENT — At 9:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of West Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
Saturday, March 20
INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North L Street
INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of East Airport Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North M Street and West Maple Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block alley of North I and J streets that resulted in an arrest.
Friday, March 19
INCIDENT — At 1 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of North I Street and West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue.
Thursday, March 18
INCIDENT — At 12:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block alley of North L and M streets.
ARREST —At 5:49 a.m., Paul Gularte, 22, was arrested in the 400 block of Corona Del Mar Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and illegal possession of a controlled substance for sale.
ARREST — At 10:20 a.m., Dmarius Moye, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of South U Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Wednesday, March 17
INCIDENT — At 8:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1200 block of West Oak Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North Fourth Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North T Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of North O Street.
Tuesday, March 16
INCIDENT — At 11:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of East North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 300 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North E Street.
Monday, March 15
INCIDENT — At 8:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 1500 block of North A Street that resulted in an arrest.
Sunday, March 14
INCIDENT — At 10:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1100 block of Seabreeze Way that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 900 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 400 block of South Q Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1600 block of North H Street.
Saturday, March 13
INCIDENT — At 4:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 100 block alley of North B and C streets that resulted in officers contacting and counseling the individual.
INCIDENT — At 7:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 200 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of North First Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block alley of North I and J streets.
Friday, March 12
INCIDENT — At 11:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
Thursday, March 11
INCIDENT — At 9:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of indecent exposure in the 900 block of East Lemon Avenue that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
Wednesday, March 10
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury near the intersection of East Pine Avenue and North H Street.
ARREST — At 4:02 p.m., Sonia Silva, 29, was arrested in the 1000 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and obstruction.
Tuesday, March 9
INCIDENT — At 1:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North I Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 2:16 p.m., Rafael Murua, 32, was arrested in the 600 block of North F Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Monday, March 8
INCIDENT — At 7:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 800 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of South Seventh Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North M Street.
Sunday, March 7
INCIDENT — At 8:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in an unspecified location in the city that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — 10:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 6:29 p.m., Salvador Banda, 40, was arrested in the 1400 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, March 6
INCIDENT — At 1:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of South R Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of North F Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of East North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East College Avenue and North H Street.
ARREST — At 12:39 p.m., Tamara Robinson, 31, was arrested in the 700 block of North H Street in Lompoc and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person, second-degree robbery, illegally possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Friday, March 5
INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of North Gardenia Street and East Lemon Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
Thursday, March 4
INCIDENT — At 6:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 100 block of North W Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North A Street.
Wednesday, March 3
INCIDENT — At 2:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of North Q Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shots heard/fired in the 1700 block of North A Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 200 block of West North Avenue that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.
INCIDENT — At 11:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
Tuesday, March 2
INCIDENT — At 1:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of West Hickory Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:42 p.m., Brian Benites, 50, was arrested in the 100 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, threats, possession of metal knuckles and a club, unlawful possession of tear gas, being a felon in possession of a stun gun, domestic violence and vandalism.
Monday, March 1
INCIDENT — 5:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Cypress Avenue and South G Street.
Sunday, Feb. 28
INCIDENT — At 1:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 6:33 p.m., Michael Limon, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
ARREST — At 8:34 p.m., Mariano Castanon, 29, was arrested near the intersection of Rucker Road and Burton Mesa Boulevard and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse and a parole violation.
Thursday, Feb. 25
INCIDENT — At 8:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
INCIDENT — At 11:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:51 a.m., James Hall, 48, was arrested in the 1000 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury, domestic violence and threats.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
INCIDENT — At 4:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of South B Street.
Sunday, Feb. 21
INCIDENT — At 2:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 200 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision near the intersection of North O Street and West Central Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 20
INCIDENT — At 12:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1800 block of North H Street.
Thursday, Feb. 18
INCIDENT — At 3:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an embezzlement in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue.
Friday, Feb. 19
INCIDENT — At 5:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1100 block of North Poppy Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block alley of North N and O streets.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
INCIDENT — At 1:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of embezzlement in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 300 block of South G Street.
ARREST — At 10:38 a.m., Carlos Benitez, 35, was arrested in the 300 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, violating a protective order, stalking and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 10:53 a.m., Jason Romero, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and a probation violation.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 700 block alley of North F and G streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:37 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of indecent exposure in the 400 block of East Ocean Avenue.
Sunday, Feb. 14
INCIDENT — At 10:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North V Street and West Pine Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 13
INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1300 block of West Walnut Avenue.
Friday, Feb. 12
INCIDENT — At 5:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of South J Street and West Olive Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
Thursday, Feb. 11
INCIDENT — At 5:37 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 500 block of West Chestnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 300 block of East Cherry Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street and resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street and resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East North Avenue and resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of lewd activity in the 1100 block of Point Sal Loop.
INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of North First Street.
ARREST — At 8:46 a.m., Melissa Horton, 39, was arrested in the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not-firearm, resulting in great bodily injury.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
INCIDENT — At 11:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1100 block of North Gardenia Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of North A Street and resulted in an arrest.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
INCIDENT — At 9:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North S Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue and resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of West Maple Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:42 p.m., Claraliz Sotelomartinez, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of Burton Mesa Boulevard and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Sunday, Feb. 7
INCIDENT — At 10:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT —At 8:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 800 block of East Airport Avenue and resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 5:20 p.m., Anthony Flippen, 36, was arrested in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of witness intimidation and battery.
Saturday, Feb. 6
INCIDENT — At 2:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 300 block of South R Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of North H Street and resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 900 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 800 block of West Apricot Avenue and resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 5:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of North H Street and resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of East Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue and resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of South Third Street and East Ocean Avenue.
Friday, Feb. 5
INCIDENT — At 4:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East Laurel Avenue and North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 15600 block of West Olive Avenue and resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 5:20 p.m., Michael Limon, 35, was arrested in the 600 block alley of North Fifth and Sixth streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Thursday, Feb. 4
INCIDENT — At 10:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North G Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
INCIDENT — At 11:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North G Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury near the intersection of West Pine Avenue and North V Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
INCIDENT — At 3:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of North A Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 500 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North J Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North E Street.
ARREST — At 2:40 a.m., Nicole Wallace, 32, was arrested in the 700 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 8:47 a.m., Denise Gaxiola, 18, was arrested in the 200 block of West Hemlock Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 9:03 a.m., Jorge Gomezcardoza, 21, was arrested in the 400 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, violating a protective order and vandalism.
ARREST — At 10:28 p.m., Joe Rentie, 28, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Monday, Feb. 1
INCIDENT — At 2:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of East North Avenue and North H Street
INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East North Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of North Q Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 9:05 a.m., Ryan Estrada, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Sunday, Jan. 31
INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 200 block of West North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 1:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of ID theft in the 700 block of North Seventh Street, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North G Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of Bailey and West Olive avenues, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of West Apple Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 100 block of South F Street.
Saturday, Jan. 30
INCIDENT — At 11:56 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of elder abuse in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North Second Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North M Street.
ARREST — At 6:53 a.m., Chad Myers, 47, was arrested in the 4000 block of Capella Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
ARREST — At 6 p.m., Ronald Mudica, 36, was arrested in the 1000 block of East North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Thursday, Jan. 28
INCIDENT — At 4:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 1500 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of harassing phone calls in the 100 block of South Fifth Street, which resulted in a citation.
ARREST — At 10:28 a.m., Jorge Zurita, 24, was arrested in the 400 block of North G Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death, and domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:42 a.m., Kenneth McKinzie, 30, was arrested in the 1500 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury (non-firearm) and attempted murder.
Friday, Jan. 29
INCIDENT — At 12:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of North H Street and East Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 100 block of North L Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
INCIDENT — At 8:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1500 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 1:14 a.m., Gabriel Vaca, 48, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (non-firearm), vandalism, obstruction, illegally entering a building and a probation violation.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
INCIDENT — At 11:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and West Barton Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 100 block of East Central Avenue, which resulted in the vehicle's driver evading the officer.
INCIDENT — At 11:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Monday, Jan. 25
INCIDENT — At 9:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 300 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of lewd activity in the 700 block of North C Street.
Sunday, Jan. 24
INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 200 block of East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Saturday, Jan. 23
INCIDENT — At 11:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block alley of East Oak and Lemon avenues.
INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of North Q Street.
Friday, Jan. 22
INCIDENT — At 12:44 p.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies assisted the California Highway Patrol in a single rollover resulting in one injury in the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of South L Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North Poppy Street.
ARREST — At 10:04 a.m., Michael Moreno, 27, was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of North I Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and a probation violation.
Thursday, Jan. 21
INCIDENT — At 1:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
INCIDENT — At 11:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 1700 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of North G Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 700 block of West Laurel Avenue.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1700 block of North A Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Monday, Jan. 18
INCIDENT — At 12:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 600 block of East North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:03 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 600 block of North Sixth Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 400 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of North O Street.
ARREST — At 6:27 p.m., Pedro Garcia, 40, was arrested in the 600 block of North A Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury.
ARREST — At 6:36 p.m., Thomas Gaitan, 40, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North J Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a probation violation second-degree robbery.
ARREST — At 10 p.m., Dalton Cullors, 57, was arrested in the 400 block of South U Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Saturday, Jan. 16
INCIDENT — At 12:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of extortion in an unspecified area of the city.
INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Sunday, Jan. 17
INCIDENT — At 12:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of North A Street and East Lemon Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant in the 400 block of alley of North J and K streets.
INCIDENT — At 7:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Ocean Avenue and North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street, which resulted in a citation.
INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 1700 block of East College Avenue.
Friday, Jan. 15
INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of South I Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North G Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 5:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a minor traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of East Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
Thursday, Jan. 14
INCIDENT — At 6:37 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block alley of North Third and Fourth streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:15 p.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 700 block of North E Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a violation of a domestic violence court order in the 400 block of East Fir Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
INCIDENT — At 9:35 a.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 700 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m. Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of elder abuse in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:29 p.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 800 block alley of East Oak and Lemon avenues.
ARREST — At 11:44 a.m., Francisco Martinez, 29, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment and petty theft.
ARREST — At 12:32 p.m., Robert Gautreaux, 58, was arrested in the 1300 block of North V Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; threats; assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury; vandalism; and battery.
ARREST — At 3:15 p.m., Gabriel Lujan, 26, was arrested in the 200 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
INCIDENT — At 11:53 a.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 500 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of public intoxication in the 800 block of West Airport Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of public intoxication in the 700 block of North C Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Monday, Jan. 11
INCIDENT — At 7:07 a.m., Lompoc Police investigated a death in the 600 block of North First Street.
INCIDENT — AT 1:27 p.m., Lompoc Police investigated a death in the 900 block of West Lime Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 1000 block of East Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1300 block of West Lime Avenue.
Sunday, Jan. 10
INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 800 block of West Walnut Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 1:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 500 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 700 block of North A Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 2400 block of Balboa Court.
Saturday, Jan. 9
INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 800 block of West Apple Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North Seventh Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of North Second Street.
ARREST — At 5:40 p.m., Raymond Gaitan, 18, was arrested in the 1300 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, witness intimidation and probation violations.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
INCIDENT — At 10:30 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 200 block of North X Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Lompoc Police investigated a death in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 1;26 p.m., Jonathan Trejo, 27, was arrested in the 200 block of East Central Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force, with possible great bodily injury, and a probation violation.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 700 block of West Laurel Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 11:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1700 block of Berkeley Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North F and G streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and West Barton Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of South J Street.
Monday, Jan. 4
INCIDENT — At 6:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 600 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of East Lemon Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:03 p.m., Cody Seay, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of North Third Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and vandalism.
ARREST — At 4:44 p.m., Robert Anthony Molina, 35, was arrested in the 200 block of North Depot Street in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of homicide; assault with force, with possible great bodily injury; battery on a police officer; and a probation violation.
Sunday, Jan. 3
INCIDENT — At 12:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 100 block of West Barton Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 500 block of East Birch Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 800 block of West Maple Avenue.
Saturday, Jan. 2
INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and West Barton Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and South J Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 400 block of South K Street.
ARREST — At 7:18 p.m., Jessica Saenz, 36, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery on a police officer and shoplifting.
Friday, Jan. 1
INCIDENT — At 12:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 100 block alley of South L and M streets.
INCIDENT — At 12:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 1300 block of West Locust Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 400 block of North R Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 500 block of North First Street and resulted in an arrest.
