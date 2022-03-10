The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, Feb. 28:
ARREST — At 10:12 a.m., Michael Villapania, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear and bringing a controlled substance into jail.
ARREST — At 9:16 p.m., Joshua Campbell, 23, was arrested in the 1700 block of Road No. 8 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, driving on a suspended license, hit-and-run with property damage, burglary and probation violations.
Tuesday, March 1:
INCIDENT — At 8:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, March 2:
INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a child endangerment in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:51 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office received a report of a residential burglary in which several items were taken in the 1500 block of Calle Primera.
INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block alley of North Fourth and Fifth streets that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.
INCIDENT — At 11:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North Seventh Street that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 3:09 a.m., Freddie Perez, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of South First Place and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of threats.
ARREST — At 5:13 p.m., Maria Isquierdo, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of Milky Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of fraud, bringing a controlled substance into jail, possession of a stolen vehicle and probation violations.
Thursday, March 3:
INCIDENT — At 6:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North E Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of West College Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 800 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block alley of North Fourth and Fifth streets that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., sheriff's deputies located a Toyota 4-Runner allegedly associated with a road rage shooting near Highway 101 and Santa Maria Way. Four male suspects were arrested by the California Highway Patrol near the intersection of Highway 1 and North H Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of a located stolen vehicle. Lompoc Police received three reports of fireworks.
Friday, March 4:
INCIDENT — At 7:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of warrant service in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and East Walnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North Eighth Street that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 9:50 a.m., Allan Campos, 32, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 1 and Harris Grade Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm.
ARREST — At 9:54 a.m., Anthony Black, 44, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 1 and Harris Grade Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a gun.
ARREST — At 10:10 a.m., Angel Espinoza, 46, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 1 and Harris Grade Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of a gun.
ARREST — At 10:10 a.m., Brandon Moreland, 36, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 1 and Harris Grade Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Saturday, March 5:
INCIDENT — At 9:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a major injury in the 2500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of child endangerment in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of West Chestnut Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:14 a.m., Jessica Seymour, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of North Eighth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of identity theft and unlawful possession/use of tear gas.
Sunday, March 6:
INCIDENT — At 1:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1000 block of North E Place.
INCIDENT — At 2:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of East Coleman Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 600 block of East College Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East College Avenue and North Fourth Street.
ARREST — At 12:38 a.m., Michael Auclair, 30, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of South Sage Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery and indecent exposure.
ARREST — At 5:56 p.m., James Valenzuela, 31, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of West Chestnut Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony assault and a probation violation.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and a report of a located stolen vehicle.