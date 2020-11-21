Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Friday, Nov. 13:
INCIDENT — At 10:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
INCIDENT — At 11:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in an unspecified location in Santa Maria.
INCIDENT — At 8:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of North V Street.
Saturday, Nov. 14:
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North C and D streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 700 block of East Laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of North Sixth Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of South C Street and East Locust Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of West Pine Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 300 block of West College Avenue.
Sunday, Nov. 15:
INCIDENT — At 12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of East Chestnut Avenue and North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of East Laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of East Oak Avenue and North A Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 600 block alley of North Third and Fourth streets.
Monday, Nov. 16:
INCIDENT — At 2:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 300 block of South J Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North F Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 17:
INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block alley of North S and T streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 2500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of West Central and Floradale avenues.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 600 block of North Z Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard at an unspecified location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 9:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 8:33 a.m., Carlos Sandoval, 27, was arrested near the intersection of Central and Floradale avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.
Wednesday, Nov. 18:
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North A Street and East Walnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North F Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North E Street.
INCIDENET — At 10:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle at an unspecified location in Ventura.
