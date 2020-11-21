Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, Nov. 13:

INCIDENT — At 10:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 500 block of East Highway 246.

INCIDENT — At 11:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in an unspecified location in Santa Maria.

INCIDENT — At 8:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 100 block of North V Street.

Saturday, Nov. 14:

INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North C and D streets.

INCIDENT — At 11:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 700 block of East Laurel Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of North Sixth Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of South C Street and East Locust Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of West Pine Avenue and North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a located/recovered stolen vehicle in the 300 block of West College Avenue.