Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Sunday, Feb. 28:

INCIDENT — At 1:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 6:33 p.m., Michael Limon, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

ARREST — At 8:34 p.m., Mariano Castanon, 29, was arrested near the intersection of Rucker Road and Burton Mesa Boulevard and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of elder abuse and a parole violation.

Monday, March 1:

INCIDENT — 5:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Cypress Avenue and South G Street.

Tuesday, March 2:

INCIDENT — At 1:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of West Hickory Avenue.

ARREST — At 12:42 p.m., Brian Benites, 50, was arrested in the 100 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, threats, possession of metal knuckles and a club, unlawful possession of tear gas, being a felon in possession of a stun gun, domestic violence and vandalism.

Wednesday, March 3:

INCIDENT — At 2:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of North Q Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shots heard/fired in the 1700 block of North A Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 200 block of West North Avenue that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.

INCIDENT — At 11:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Thursday, March 4:

INCIDENT — At 6:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 100 block of North W Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North A Street.

