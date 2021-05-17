The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, May 7:

INCIDENT — At 10:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North B Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North S Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near an undetermined location near the Santa Ynez Riverbed.

ARREST — At 10:05 a.m., Michael Villapania, 33, was arrested at an undisclosed location in Lompoc and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

Saturday, May 8:

INCIDENT — At 12:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Pine Avenue and North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Seventh Street and East Chestnut Avenue.

ARREST — At 6:43 p.m., Myichealkheal Anderson, 32, was arrested in the 1200 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

ARREST — At 6:45 p.m., Jonathan Ayon, 29, was arrested in the 700 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, witness intimidation, child cruelty and vandalism.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Sunday, May 9:

INCIDENT — At 3:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North A Street.

ARREST — At 7:49 p.m., Maurilio Cruz, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of Palm Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, burglary, assault with force, stalking and willful cruelty to a child.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Monday, May 10:

INCIDENT — At 2:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 300 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of East Maple Avenue that resulted in a arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 300 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of North H Street.

Tuesday, May 11:

INCIDENT — At 4:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of SWAT activity in the 700 block of North E Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 800 block of North F Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and West Chestnut Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 800 block of West Oak Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a major injury in the 100 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1100 block of West Alden Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:40 a.m., Angelica Gutierrez, 23, was arrested in the 500 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks. 

Wednesday, May 12:

INCIDENT — At 8:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North D Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block alley of North C and D streets.

INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block alley of North D and E streets.

ARREST — At 9:54 a.m., John Terrones, 40, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of North Eighth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with force and police evasion.

Thursday, May 13:

INCIDENT — At 10:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 800 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1200 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery with serious bodily injury in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue.

