Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, Oct. 22:
INCIDENT — At 1:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Ocean Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of East Airport Avenue and North F Street.
Friday, Oct. 23:
INCIDENT — At 3:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Maple Avenue and North K Street.
ARREST — At 9:27 a.m., Isaac Lee Reichel, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of North Eighth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
ARREST — At 9:29 a.m., Miguel Angel Vega, 36, was arrested in the 200 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.
Saturday, Oct. 24:
INCIDENT — At 12:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an explosion at an unspecified location in the city.
INCIDENT — At 5:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of North F Street and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the area of Bailey Avenue, just south of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North E Street.
Sunday, Oct. 25:
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at dwelling in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue.
Monday, Oct. 26:
INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 4:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.
Tuesday, Oct. 27:
INCIDENT — At 9:36 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 11:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block alley of East College and Prune avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 600 block of East Lemon Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, Oct. 28:
INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on an emergency responder in the area of East Cypress Avenue and South C Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
INCIDENT — At 8:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Maple Avenue and North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Pine Avenue and North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of West Chestnut Avenue and North J Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
ARREST — At 1:53 a.m., Robert McClure, 54, was arrested in the 1500 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant, threats, violation of a court order, brandishing a weapon and obstruction.
Monday, Oct. 19
INCIDENT — At 3:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 18
INCIDENT — At 3:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 1200 block of West Pine Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 17
INCIDENT — At 3:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1800 block of West Central Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North D Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, Oct. 16
INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of East Locust Avenue and South G Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1300 block alley of East Oak and Lemon avenues.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
INCIDENT — At 6:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of West North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North Third Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
INCIDENT — At 9:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North F Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Monday, Oct. 12
INCIDENT — At 12:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:33 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.
Sunday, Oct. 11
INCIDENT — At 11:54 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1300 block of North V Street.
ARREST — At 5:25 p.m., Michael Anthony Sigala, 31, was arrested in the 200 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.
Saturday, Oct. 10
INCIDENT — At 11:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in an unspecified part of the city.
Friday, Oct. 9
INCIDENT — At 12:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the area of West Cypress Avenue and South North Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North Z Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of South P Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
INCIDENT — At 8:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Monday, Oct. 5
INCIDENT — At 12:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of West Laurel Avenue and North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West College Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 9:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Sunday, Oct. 4
INCIDENT — At 2:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of South J Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of West Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of East North Avenue and North Seventh Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 2
ARREST — At 6:05 a.m., Harry Thomas Lawson, 55, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Oct. 1
INCIDENT — At 11:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block of North A Street.
