Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, March 12:

INCIDENT — At 11:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Saturday, March 13:

INCIDENT — At 4:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 100 block alley of North B and C streets that resulted in officers contacting and counseling the individual.

INCIDENT — At 7:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 200 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of North First Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block alley of North I and J streets.

Sunday, March 14:

INCIDENT — At 10:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.