Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Jan. 21:

INCIDENT — At 4:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of West Walnut Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled by officers.

INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of South Sage Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 200 block alley of North K and L streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 200 block alley of North K and L streets, which resulted in an arrest.

Friday, Jan. 22:

INCIDENT — At 12:44 p.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies assisted the California Highway Patrol in a single rollover resulting in one injury in the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road.

INCIDENT — At 1:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of South L Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North Poppy Street.

ARREST — At 10:04 a.m., Michael Moreno, 27, was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of North I Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and a probation violation.