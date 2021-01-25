Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Wednesday, Jan. 13:

ARREST — At 11:44 a.m., Francisco Martinez, 29, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment and petty theft.

ARREST — At 12:32 p.m., Robert Gautreaux, 58, was arrested in the 1300 block of North V Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; threats; assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury; vandalism; and battery.

ARREST — At 3:15 p.m., Gabriel Lujan, 26, was arrested in the 200 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and assault with force, possibly causing great bodily injury.

Friday, Jan. 15:

INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of South I Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North G Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a minor traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of East Pine Avenue.