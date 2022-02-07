The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, Jan. 31
INCIDENT — At 4:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery in the 200 block of South N Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired in the area of North D and E streets.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
ARREST — At 1:54 a.m., Timothy Keith Baumberger, 61, was arrested in the 300 block of Sami Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
INCIDENT — At 10:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
INCIDENT — At 8:56 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the area of West Central Avenue and North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North Second Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 600 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
INCIDENT — At 7:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North Fourth and Fifth streets.
Lompoc Police received one report of a stolen vehicle.
Thursday, Feb. 3
INCIDENT — At 7:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision resulting in major injury in the 500 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a firearm in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
INCIDENT — At 10:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery in the 1200 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery in the 1300 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision resulting in major injury in the area of North Seventh Street and East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of West Walnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
Friday, Feb. 4
INCIDENT — At 2:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery in the 200 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery in the 400 block of South G Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:3 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of North O Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of a stolen vehicle.
Saturday, Feb. 5
INCIDENT — At 7:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1300 block of North L Street.
ARREST — At 3:36 a.m., Nicholas David Francis Gaudin, 25, was arrested in the 1300 block of North V Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 3:37 a.m., Jolynn Dominguez, 37, was arrested in the 800 block of North G Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 7:36 p.m., Angel Gabriel Fernandez, 33, was arrested in the 600 block of East Oak Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Lompoc Police received two reports of a stolen vehicle.
Sunday, Feb. 6
INCIDENT — At 12:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired in the 200 block of North C and D streets.
INCIDENT — At 12:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of West Chestnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
ARREST — At 11:40 p.m., Pedro Rene Garcia, 41, was arrested in the 200 block of Aldebaran Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
Lompoc Police received one report of a stolen vehicle and one report of a located vehicle.