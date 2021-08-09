The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, July 26:

INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of West Apricot Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 4:18 a.m., Maria Anguiano-Garcia, 29, was arrested on Santa Lucia Canyon Road and booked/released into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in bodily injury.

Tuesday, July 27:

INCIDENT — At 12:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 500 block alley of North T and U streets.

INCIDENT — At 8:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shots fired/heard in the 1700 block of North A Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 100 block of South L Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North K Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield near the intersection of West Ocean Avenue and North R Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shots fired/heard in the 500 block oof North T Street.

ARREST — At 2:34 p.m., Stanley Holmes, 47, was arrested in the 1000 block of North O Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 2:54 p.m., Jeovanie Silva, 28, was arrested in the 400 block of East Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, false imprisonment, threats, domestic violence and violating a protective order.

Wednesday, July 28:

INCIDENT — At 10:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1700 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:36 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of East Olive Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 900 block of West Chestnut Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 300 block alley of North K and L streets.

Thursday, July 29:

INCIDENT — At 8:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Fourth Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North Third Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North V Street.

Friday, July 30:

INCIDENT — At 5:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 300 block of West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery at an unlisted location in the Santa Ynez Riverbed.

INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of North N Street.

Saturday, July 31:

INCIDENT — At 8:03 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North Edwards Place that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Maple Avenue and North A Street.

Sunday, Aug. 1:

INCIDENT — At 8:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery at an unlisted location in the city.

INCIDENT — At 9:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North M Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North T Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:06 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of North Third Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.

INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 900 block of North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of West Walnut Avenue.