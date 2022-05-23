The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, May 9:
INCIDENT — At 5:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 400 block of North M Street.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.
Tuesday, May 10:
INCIDENT — At 12:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 300 block of North A Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a repot of a death investigation in the 800 block of East Airport Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 300 block of East Cypress Avenue.
Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.
Wednesday, May 11:
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.
Thursday, May 12:
INCIDENT — At 11:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 100 block of North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 200 block of Barrington Place.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and one located stolen vehicle report.
Friday, May 13:
INCIDENT — At 2:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 600 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Barton Avenue and Village Meadows Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1600 bock of North H Street.
ARREST — At 10:18 p.m., Shylow Belgarde, 40, was arrested in the 1400 block of Plum Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault, stalking, battery and vandalism.
Lompoc Police received three stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.
Saturday, May 14:
INCIDENT — At 10:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 300 block of North A Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 200 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 400 block of North Eighth Street.
Lompoc Police received three stolen vehicle reports and one located stolen vehicle report.
Sunday, May 15:
INCIDENT — At 12:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of East Colbert Drive.
INCIDENT —At 9:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 700 block of North D Street.
ARREST — At 12:56 a.m., Laura Rizo-Mendez, 35, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 135 and Goodwin Road, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of DUI with bodily injury.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and three located stolen vehicle reports.