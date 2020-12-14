You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Dec. 3:

INCIDENT — At 2:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of West Ocean Avenue and North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 700 block of East Pine Avenue.

Friday, Dec. 4:

INCIDENT — At 9:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 2300 block of Balboa Court.

Saturday, Dec. 5:

INCIDENT — At 2:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of Hancock Drive.

ARREST — At 5:39 p.m., Angel Fernandez, 32, was arrested at the Lompoc Police headquarters located in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 5:42 p.m., Paul Purter, 20, was arrested in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, resisting an officer with additional force and obstruction. 

Tuesday, Dec. 8:

INCIDENT — At 7:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 2200 block of Gaviota Court.

INCIDENT — At 12:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1100 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 1600 block of West North Avenue.

ARREST — At 2:04 p.m., Nicholas Davis, 23, was arrested on a warrant in Spokane, Washington, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of charges related to sending obscene material to a minor, distributing a private photo or recording of private intimate parts to cause distress, and invasion of privacy with a camcorder.

Wednesday, Dec. 9:

INCIDENT — At 12:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a call for a battery in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 100 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 10:34 a.m., Michael Stewart, 27, was arrested near the intersection of East Central Avenue and North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, burglary and vandalism.

ARREST — At 10:39 a.m., Jesus Rodriguezchavez, 25, was arrested in the 800 block of North O Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of charges related to arson, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, attempting to commit a crime while on bail and illegally being under the influence of a controlled substance.

