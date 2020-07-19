Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Thursday, July 2:
Lompoc Police received one call for fireworks.
Friday, July 10:
ARREST — At 8:43 a.m., Terrance Blake, 21, was arrested in the 1300 block of North V Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics or by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of ammunition and warrants.
Saturday, July 11:
INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 1000 block of West Olive Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 300 block of North N Street.
Sunday, July 12:
INCIDENT — At 2:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of West Laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North E Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, July 13:
INCIDENT — At 4:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West College Avenue and North T Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:10 p.m., Issac Velez, 20, of Lompoc was arrested in an unspecified location in Goleta and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person and a gang enhancement.
Wednesday, July 15:
Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.
COLLECTION: Most Wanted in Santa Barbara County
This is a list of the top active warrants put out by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office as of July 16, 2020.
If you believe you have information on any of the subject’s listed on the Sheriff's webpage or Facebook page, you can contact Detective Toedte directly at the number below.
Phone Number: 805-681-4142 Fax Number: 805-681-5346
Email: tet2425@sbsheriff.org
Click here , to leave an anonymous tip
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.