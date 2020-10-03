You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, Sept. 25

INCIDENT — At 7:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shorts heard/fired in the area of East Ocean Avenue and North A Street.

Saturday, Sept. 26:

INCIDENT — At 1:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North M and N streets.

INCIDENT — At 3:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of South I Street and West Cypress Avenue.

Monday, Sept. 28:

INCIDENT — At 12:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 800 block of North H Street, and resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.

Tuesday, Sept. 29:

INCIDENT — At 6:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the area of West Central and Floradale avenues, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1500 block of of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street.

Wednesday, Sept. 30:

INCIDENT — At 4:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block of North A Street.

Thursday, Oct. 1:

INCIDENT — At 11:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of North F Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North D Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North G Street.

