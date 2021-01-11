Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Dec. 31:

INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 800 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of South J Street.

ARREST — At 8:48 a.m., Lonell Oliver, 54, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, personally inflicting great bodily injury and a probation violation.

Friday, Jan. 1:

INCIDENT — At 12:34 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 100 block alley of South L and M streets.

INCIDENT — At 12:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a reckless driver in the 1500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 1300 block of West Locust Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 400 block of North R Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 500 block of North First Street and resulted in an arrest.