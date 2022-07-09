The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, June 29:
INCIDENT — At 11:51 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1100 block of Shady Glen Drive.
INCIDENT — At 3:19 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving narcotics at an unlisted location on Goodwin Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:51 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a vehicle theft in the 4400 block of Guerrero Drive.
ARREST — At 5:09 p.m., Jose Gonzalez, 21, was arrested in the 800 block of Olivera Street in Guadalupe and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of police evasion, driving the wrong way and obstruction.
Guadalupe Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, June 30:
INCIDENT — At 9:25 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault in progress in the 2100 block of Lake Marie Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:17 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of Tenth Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:25 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1500 block of Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:35 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 2200 block of Evora Way.
The Sheriff’s Office received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, July 1:
INCIDENT — At 1:03 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest near the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Highway 135.
INCIDENT — At 3:59 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a code blue/death investigation in the 800 block of Terry Court.
INCIDENT — At 12:20 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a vehicle theft in the 4400 block of Tenth Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:43 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death investigation in the 3200 block of Dickson Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:19 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 4600 block of Eleventh Street.
The Sheriff’s Office received four reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 2:
INCIDENT — At 1:16 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving a warrant arrest in the 4800 block of Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving a vehicle theft near the intersection of Stillwell Road and East Clark Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:47 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 500 block of Rice Ranch Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 700 block of Millstone Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of fireworks involving a death investigation in the 1500 block of Solomon Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:17 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle collision with injuries near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 135.
INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle collision with injuries near the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road.
The Sheriff’s Office received 12 reports of fireworks and Guadalupe Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, July 3:
INCIDENT — At 1:31 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Highway 1 and Guadalupe Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of Twelfth and Pacheco streets.
ARREST — At 3:20 a.m., George Burns, 52, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol near the intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of DUI with bodily injury.
The Sheriff’s Office received four reports of fireworks and Guadalupe Police received four reports of fireworks.
Monday, July 4:
INCIDENT — At 10:16 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 2200 block of Evora Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a weapons violation in the 2000 block of Greenwood Road.
The Sheriff’s Office received 68 reports of fireworks and Guadalupe Police received five reports of fireworks.
Tuesday, July 5:
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic violence felony in the 1200 block of Rice Ranch Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:11 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 2000 block of Greenwood Road.
INCIDENT — At 4:44 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony assault in the 500 block of Jasmine Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic violence felony in the 1000 block of Village Drive.
ARREST — At 3:26 a.m., Victor Solis, 25, was arrested near the intersection of Via Del Carmel and Mira Flores Drive, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, attempted robbery, reckless driving and DUI charges.
ARREST — At 7:06 p.m., Paul Cedillos, 22, was arrested in the 500 block of Jasmine Lane and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
The Sheriff’s Office received two reports of fireworks and Guadalupe Police received one report of fireworks.