The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, May 25:
INCIDENT — At 12:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop resulting in a warrant arrest at an unlisted location.
INCIDENT — At 1:01 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony assault in the 1000 block of Village Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:18 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a field interview involving a narcotics investigation near Union Valley Parkway and Hummel Drive.
INCIDENT — At 6:52 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest involving a narcotics investigation in the 1000 block of Village Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress in the 4200 block of Dominion Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:02 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of Elmwood Drive.
Thursday, May 26:
INCIDENT — At 9:36 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1700 block of Betteravia Road.
Friday, May 27:
INCIDENT — At 4:44 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony assault in the 700 block of Loma Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 400 block of Miles Avenue.
Saturday, May 28:
INCIDENT — At 2:08 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation in the 4600 block of California Boulevard.
INCIDENT — At 2:22 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation in the 3700 block of Orcutt Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a weapon’s violation in the 1400 block of Prell Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:46 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 6600 block of Foxen Canyon Road.
Sunday, May 29:
INCIDENT — At 12:28 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1500 block of Orcutt Hill Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving a warrant arrest near the intersection of Highway 1 and Black Road.
Monday, May 30:
INCIDENT — At 1:07 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving a warrant arrest near the intersection of Dutard and Black roads.
INCIDENT — At 3:22 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of First Street.
Tuesday, May 31:
INCIDENT — At 1:56 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fight involving a weapons violation in the 1100 block of Tarpon Court.
INCIDENT — At 5:22 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress in the 3200 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a field interview involving a narcotics investigation near the intersection of Orcutt and East Foster roads.
INCIDENT — At 8:16 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death investigation in the 1500 block of Oakridge Park Road.