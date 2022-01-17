The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt, unless otherwise indicated.

Tuesday, Jan. 4:

INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary near the intersection of North Blosser and West Donovan roads.

Wednesday, Jan. 5:

INCIDENT — At 11:19 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics-related traffic stop near the intersection of Autopark Drive and Prescott Lane.

Thursday, Jan. 6:

INCIDENT — At 5:13 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics-related call in the 4600 block of Song Lane.

INCIDENT — At 12:24 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death investigation in the 1000 block of Village Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:10 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 4000 block of Cedarhurst Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:25 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances related to narcotics in the 1000 block of Vigil Circle.

Friday, Jan. 7:

INCIDENT — At 1:14 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest/service in the 900 block of Camelot Drive.

Saturday, Jan. 8:

INCIDENT — At 11:02 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex offense, other than rape, involving a child in the 4100 block of Whispering Pines Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances related to narcotics in the 100 block of Tallyho Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony domestic violence in the 5100 block of Foxen Canyon Road.

Sunday, Jan. 9:

INCIDENT — At 2:49 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a rape in the 3500 block of Pinewood Road.

ARREST — At 1:47 p.m., Jason Salado, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, obstruction and unlawful possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.