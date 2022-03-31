Lights and Sirens in northern Santa Barbara County

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, March 23:
INCIDENT — At 2:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a property crime that resulted in suspicious circumstances in an unlisted location along Shady Glade Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:27 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a death investigation in the 4000 block of Orcutt Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:37 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious circumstances that resulted in a field interview in the 300 block of Valley View Drive.
Thursday, March 24:
INCIDENT — At 6:53 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 4600 block of Tenth Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:08 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a felony assault near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Taylor Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:40 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a felony theft in the 500 block of Crescent Avenue.
Friday, March 25:
INCIDENT — At 12:51 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious circumstances that resulted in a narcotics investigation near Lobo and Poppy lanes.
INCIDENT — At 8:07 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Guadalupe Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:22 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft near the intersection of Black Road and West Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:07 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a warrant arrest or service in the 5200 block of Sycamore Creek Court.
INCIDENT — At 12:28 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a warrant arrest or service in the 200 block of Pacific Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:21 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a warrant arrest or service in the 1800 block of Elmwood Drive in Tanglewood.
INCIDENT — At 3:03 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a traffic stop that resulted in a narcotics investigation near the intersection of Mahoney and Black roads.
INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1500 block of Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a second report of a warrant arrest in the 1500 block of Main Street.
Saturday, March 26:
INCIDENT — At 11:28 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a warrant arrest or service in the 600 block of Shady Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:57 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a warrant arrest or service in the 1500 block of Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:50 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a death investigation in the 3600 block of Corta Bella Way.
Sunday, March 27:
INCIDENT — At 6:39 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a death in the 800 block of Pacheco Street.
Monday, March 28:
INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary in progress in the 4100 block of Eucalyptus Lane.
Tuesday, March 29:
INCIDENT — At 6:35 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a search and rescue incident in the 6000 block of Highway 101.
INCIDENT — At 1:48 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a felony theft in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:16 a.m., Angelli Mariah Roman, 25, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Orchard and Lincoln streets in the city of Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, aiding the escape of a prisoner and felony accessory.
ARREST — At 1:28 a.m., Janelle Dantane Hodges, 24, was arrested near the intersection of Orchard and Lincoln streets, and booked and released with an Emergency Rule 4 citation for felony accessory.
ARREST — At 2:27 a.m., Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 23, was arrested in the 1000 block of Olive Street in San Luis Obispo and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of escape from jail, conspiracy and court order violations.
