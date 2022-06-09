The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, June 1:
INCIDENT — At 12:03 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation in the 600 block of Stansbury Drive.
INCIDENT — At 4:21 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a DUI in the 3700 block of Foxen Canyon Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:17 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest or service in the 1100 block of Clark Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:28 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft near the intersection of Highway 135 and Thirteenth Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:39 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a rape in the 1100 block of Clark Avenue.
ARREST — At 3:15 a.m., Noah Martinez, 20, was arrested in the 600 block of Stansbury Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of attempted auto theft, conspiracy, loitering, possessing burglary tools and drug charges.
ARREST — At 3:28 a.m., Samuel Albrecht, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of Stansbury Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of attempted auto theft, conspiracy, possessing burglary tools and drug charges.
ARREST — At 12:11 p.m., Martin Cabrera, 63, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of East Clark Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
Thursday, June 2:
INCIDENT — At 7:12 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 500 block of Associated Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 300 block of Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:32 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1100 block of Sumner Place.
INCIDENT — At 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 4300 block of Highway 135.
INCIDENT — At 4:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fight resulting in a narcotics investigation near the intersection of South Bradley and East Rice Ranch roads.
Saturday, June 4:
INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of shots heard or fired near the intersection of Main and Obispo streets.
ARREST — At 7:01 a.m., Corey King, 32, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol near Donovan Road and Highway 101, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of DUI and evading a police officer.
Sunday, June 5:
INCIDENT — At 10:14 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony domestic violence in the 4100 block of Michelle Drive.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 4100 block of Eleventh Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fight resulting in a narcotics investigation.
ARREST — At 1:52 p.m., Faith Kephart, 33, was arrested in the 4100 block of Michelle Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:01 p.m., Thomas Rodriguez, 37, was arrested in the 4100 block of Michelle Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Monday, June 6:
INCIDENT — At 8:01 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 600 block of Bell Street in Los Alamos.
INCIDENT — At 12:59 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 1700 block of Rosemary Road.
Tuesday, June 7:
INCIDENT — At 10:31 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft near the intersection of East Clark Avenue and Telephone Road.