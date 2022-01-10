The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt, unless otherwise indicated.

Monday, Dec. 27

INCIDENT — At 4:10 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of domestic disturbances involving narcotics in the 3800 block of Angeles Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:33 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 5700 block of Calle De La Rosa.

INCIDENT — At 10:34 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest near the intersection of Fairmont Avenue and Hillview Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:46 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 600 block of Foster Road.

Tuesday, Dec. 28:

INCIDENT — At 8:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 200 block of Rice Ranch Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:36 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving narcotics near the intersection of Highway 101 and the northbound Clark Avenue off-ramp.

Wednesday, Dec. 29:

INCIDENT — At 7:54 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Orcutt Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft in progress at an unlisted location on Tepusquet Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:42 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving narcotics near the intersection of Bradley Road and Union Valley Parkway.

Thursday, Dec. 30:

INCIDENT — At 12:22 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest near the intersection of Greenwood Road and Driftwood Drive.

INCIDENT — At 3:12 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft near the intersection of Augusta and Waite streets.

Friday, Dec. 31:

ARREST — At 7:13 p.m., Nicole York, 39, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Driftwood Drive and Greenwood Road, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of fraud and perjury.

Saturday, Jan. 1

INCIDENT — At 8:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving a weapons violation near the intersection of Highway 135 and Graciosa Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:16 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle collision with a fatality near the intersection of West Main Street and Bonita School Road.

ARREST — At 8:10 a.m., Tony Cortez, 31, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol near the intersection of Highway 101 and the northbound Clark Avenue off-ramp, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, evasion, receiving stolen property and driving on a suspended license.

Sunday, Jan. 2:

INCIDENT — At 2:59 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in progress in the 4500 block of Via Santa Maria.

INCIDENT — At 1:32 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop with a warrant arrest in the 200 block of Greenwood Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances involving narcotics near the intersection of Black and West Betteravia roads.

ARREST — At 4:42 p.m., Steve Padilla, 60, was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of Greenwood Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of metal knuckles.

ARREST — At 5:35 p.m., Alfredo Ruelas, 57, was arrested in the 2000 block of Greenwood Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of an out-of-county probation violation.