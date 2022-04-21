The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, April 13:
INCIDENT — At 1:47 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving narcotics near the intersection of Highway 1 and Black Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:23 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1500 block of Black Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:55 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation in the 800 block of Stansbury Drive.
Thursday, April 14:
INCIDENT — At 1:29 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress in the 100 block of Shirley Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:12 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances resulting in a warrant arrest in the 3300 block of Olivewood Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:48 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony assault in the 4500 block of Lamplighter Lane.
INCIDENT — At 12:54 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a premises check resulting in a narcotics investigation near the intersection of Sage Crest Drive and Leopard Lilly Place.
Friday, April 15:
INCIDENT — At 9 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation in the 3200 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an extra patrol request in the 5100 block of Blue Heron Lane.
Saturday, April 16:
INCIDENT — At 10:12 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1300 block of Prell Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:28 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop resulting in a stolen vehicle investigation near the intersection of Highway 1 and Brown Road.
INCIDENT — At 12:58 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death investigation in the 3500 block of Satinwood Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of shots heard or fired in the 4400 block of Holly Street.
Sunday, April 17:
INCIDENT — At 12:44 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop resulting in a DUI investigation near the intersection of Main Street and Hanson Way.
INCIDENT — At 8:12 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a drunken driver near the intersection of West Main and Guadalupe streets.
Monday, April 18:
INCIDENT — At 5:41 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 4300 block of Hacienda Drive.
Tuesday, April 19:
INCIDENT — At 3:19 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop resulting in a weapons violation near the intersection of Highway 1 and Clark Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:31 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 4600 block of Eighth Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:40 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft located by another agency near the intersection of Ray and Brown roads.