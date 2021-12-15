The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt, unless otherwise indicated.
Monday, Dec. 6:
INCIDENT — At 9:11 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death in the 1100 block of Glenridge Lane.
INCIDENT — At 10:39 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 500 block of Foxen Canyon Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:26 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony domestic violence in the 1100 block of Terrazzo Way.
Tuesday, Dec. 7:
INCIDENT — At 10:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony domestic violence in the 600 block of Tamara Court.
Wednesday, Dec. 8:
INCIDENT — At 12:17 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony domestic violence in the 3600 block of Los Padres Road.
INCIDENT — At 1:28 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 800 block of Bell Street in Los Alamos.
Thursday, Dec. 9:
INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to assist fire crews in the 800 block of David Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 4600 block of Paint Horse Trail.
Friday, Dec. 10:
INCIDENT — At 3:56 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest near the intersection of Cherry Avenue and David Road.
INCIDENT — At 9:51 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop that resulted in a narcotics investigation in the 2300 block of Black Road.
Saturday, Dec. 11:
INCIDENT — At 8:12 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death in the 1800 block of Teakwood Drive.