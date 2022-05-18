The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, May 11:
INCIDENT — At 9:21 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary at an unspecified location on Stowell Road.
Thursday, May 12:
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop with a warrant arrest at an unspecified location.
INCIDENT — At 12:13 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a field interview involving narcotics in the 300 block of Foster Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:25 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 700 block of Rosemary Road.
Friday, May 13:
INCIDENT — At 1:04 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of Gonzales Drive in Los Alamos.
INCIDENT — At 2:05 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 700 block of Guadalupe Street.
Saturday, May 14:
INCIDENT — At 12:07 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving narcotics in the 2000 block of Lockwood Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:01 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving narcotics near the intersection of Graciosa Road and Highway 135.
INCIDENT — At 11:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving narcotics near the intersection of Black and Dutard roads.
Sunday, May 15:
INCIDENT — At 12:06 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation in the 200 block of Pacific Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:04 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic violence felony in the 2000 block of Tanglewood Drive.
Monday, May 16:
INCIDENT — At 2:42 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress in the 600 block of Mi Tierra Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:49 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1600 block of Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:25 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 1000 block of Village Drive.
ARREST — At 5:16 p.m., Rutilio Rodriguez, 23, was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of Tanglewood Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence
ARREST — At 4:25 a.m., Jonathan Hays, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of Norris Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of illegal possession of ammunition, providing a false ID, illegal paraphernalia possession and bringing a controlled substance into jail.
Tuesday, May 17:
INCIDENT — At 12:48 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 200 block of Shirley Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:13 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1300 block of Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 3800 block of Orcutt Garey Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:05 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a welfare check resulting in a warrant arrest in the 1200 block of Via Del Carmel.
INCIDENT — At 11:18 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving narcotics near the intersection of Mercury and Auto Park drives.