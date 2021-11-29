The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt, unless otherwise indicated.

Saturday, Nov. 20:

ARREST — At 6:52 p.m., Eriberto Dealba, 31, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of Gonzalez Drive in Los Alamos and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and child cruelty.

Monday, Nov. 22:

INCIDENT — At 5:49 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation, resulting in found property, in the 1100 block of Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:03 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:08 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft near the intersection of Bonita Lateral Road and Bonita School.

INCIDENT — At 5:35 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a welfare check that resulted in a narcotics incident near the intersection of Black and Sinton roads.

INCIDENT — At 7:33 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a welfare check that resulted in a warrant arrest in the 2000 block of Greenwood Road.

Wednesday, Nov. 24:

INCIDENT — At 7:33 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an auto burglary in the 4300 block of Valley Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:49 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances that resulted in an auto theft in the 3400 block of Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:57 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary near the intersection of Highway 1 and Black Road.

Thursday, Nov. 25:

INCIDENT — At 12:37 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop that resulted in a narcotics investigation near the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Hummel Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:51 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance that resulted in a felony assault investigation in the 400 block of Shaw Street in Los Alamos.

INCIDENT — At 11:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance that resulted in an felony assault investigation in the 400 block of Majestic Drive.

Saturday, Nov. 27:

INCIDENT — At 12:12 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest near the intersection of Betteravia Road and Nicholson Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:37 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1900 block of Ironwood Drive.