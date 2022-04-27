The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, April 20:
INCIDENT — At 9 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary at an unlisted location on Dutard Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:05 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a weapons violation in the 3200 block of Peacock Lane.
INCIDENT — At 6:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Village Drive.
Thursday, April 21:
ARREST — At 12:37 a.m., Pamela Davis, 25, was arrested in the 3100 block of Orcutt Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 9:26 a.m., Angel Ahumada, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of Calle Cesar Chavez and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and threats.
ARREST — At 3:15 p.m., Mauricio Calderon, 48, was arrested in the 200 block of South Miller Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and sexual battery.
Friday, April 22:
INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 700 block of Olivera Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:43 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 500 block of Jasmine Lane.
INCIDENT — At 3:19 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 4600 block of Fifth Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:17 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death investigation near the intersection of Highway 135 and Foster Road.
INCIDENT — At 10:46 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of drunken driving near the intersection of West Main and Pioneer streets.
Saturday, April 23:
INCIDENT — At 6:39 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 2600 block of Mahoney Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:37 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary near the intersection of Black Road and Tanglewood Drive.
INCIDENT — At 7:15 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of drunken driving in the 6300 block of West Main Street.
Sunday, April 24:
INCIDENT — At 3:53 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a DUI traffic stop near the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and South Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:35 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of Stansbury Drive.
INCIDENT — At 4:52 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 1000 block of Village Drive.
Monday, April 25:
INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received three reports of a traffic stop resulting in a narcotics investigation near the intersection of Black Road and Sandalwood Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:53 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft near the intersection of Highway 135 and East San Antonio Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:27 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop resulting in a stolen vehicle investigation near the intersection of Frontage Road and Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 3:01 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 9300 block of East San Antonio Road.
INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1900 block of Ironwood Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:35 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress in the 1400 block of Woodmere Road.
Tuesday, April 26:
INCIDENT — At 3:22 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received two reports of suspicious circumstances resulting in warrant arrests in the 1300 block of Main Street.