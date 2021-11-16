The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt, unless otherwise indicated.
Thursday, Nov. 4:
INCIDENT — At 5:23 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1600 block of Main Street.
Friday, Nov. 5:
INCIDENT — At 2:05 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest near the intersection of Bradley Road and Terrace Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Prell Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:33 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a rape in the 300 block of Rice Ranch Road.
Saturday, Nov. 6:
INCIDENT — At 6:27 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an auto burglary in the 1100 block of Sumner Place.
INCIDENT — At 10:34 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault in the 100 block of Southpoint Court.
INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic assault in the 200 block of Foster Road.
Sunday, Nov. 7:
INCIDENT — At 12 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving narcotics activity near the intersection of Foster Road and Highway 135.
INCIDENT — At 2:34 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 4400 block of Glines Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:59 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a rape at an unlisted location in Orcutt.
INCIDENT — At 3:48 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances that resulted in a warrant arrest in the 4800 block of Bradley Road.
INCIDENT — At 5:23 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony assault in the 1300 block of Rice Ranch Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:02 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a welfare check that resulted in a warrant arrest near the intersection of Morningside Drive and Founder Avenue.
Monday, Nov. 8:
INCIDENT — At 10:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of Main Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 10:
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 200 block of Gonzales Drive in Los Alamos.
Thursday, Nov. 11:
INCIDENT — At 8:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of narcotics activity near the intersection of Winter and East Lakeview roads.
Saturday, Nov. 13:
INCIDENT — At 1:55 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 800 block of David Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of narcotics activity at an unspecified location on Union Valley Parkway.
INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop involving narcotics activity near the intersection of Betteravia and Mahoney roads.
INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest near the intersection of Orcutt Road and Union Valley Parkway.
Sunday, Nov. 14:
INCIDENT — At 8:02 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of East Battles Road.
INCIDENT — At 11:27 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation and welfare check in the 1100 block of Clark Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., the Sheriff’s Officer received a report of narcotics activity near the intersection of West Waller Lane and Lorencita Drive.