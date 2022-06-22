Lights and Sirens in northern Santa Barbara County

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.

Wednesday, June 15:

INCIDENT — At 7:57 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft near the intersection of Dominion and Foxen Canyon roads.

ARREST — At 3:26 p.m., Ricardo Rodriguez, 28, was arrested on a warrant at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault and a probation violation.

Thursday, June 16:

INCIDENT — At 9:10 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 4100 block of Woodland.

INCIDENT — At 6:13 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault in progress in the 4300 block of Orcutt Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:37 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop with a warrant arrest near the intersection of Bradley Road and Shultz Lane.

Friday, June 17:

INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a field interview with a warrant arrest in the 3700 block of Orcutt Road.

Saturday, June 18:

INCIDENT — At 12:41 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop with a DUI near the intersection of Black Road and Tanglewood Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:25 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop with a DUI in the 3100 block of Orcutt Road.

Sunday, June 19:

INCIDENT — At 8:48 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of Union Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:50 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 800 block of Bell Street in Los Alamos.

ARREST — At 1 p.m., Rosario Diaz, 31, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of Bell Street in Los Alamos and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of violating a domestic violence protection order.

Monday, June 20:

INCIDENT — At 10:44 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 4600 block of Hummel Drive.

INCIDENT— At 11:58 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop with a narcotics investigation near the intersection of East Clark Avenue and Foxenwood Lane.

Tuesday, June 21:

INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic violence felony in the 1300 block of Bauer Avenue.

Lights and Sirens in northern Santa Barbara County

